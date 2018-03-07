One of the big soccer stars in the state is Riane Coman from Academic Magnet in North Charleston.

The USC commit has been named to the USA Today American Family Insurance All-USA Today Third Team.

Coman was already named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer.

Her junior season saw Coman connect for 52 goals with 14 assists. She also recorded 10 hat tricks as she helped Academic Magnet earn its second straight Class 2A state championship.

In her three seasons on the varsity level, she has 121 career goals and 42 assists. Next year, she will be looking for the hat trick that is three consecutive state championships.

