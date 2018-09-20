The USC men's soccer team had five goals from five different players in a 5-0 win over Wofford Wednesday night at Stone Stadium.

In this Conference USA vs Southern Conference matchup. USC had a 1-0 halftime lead after Peyton Ericson connected on a penalty kick.

In the second half, Luca Mayr would score the first of four goals in a four minute span as Carolina blew the game open.

The five goals scored by USC against Wofford marks the most goals by Carolina since a 5-4 win at FIU on Oct. 8, 2014.

© 2018 WLTX