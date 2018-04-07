After six years of coaching softball including this past season at USC, Matt Lisle is changing sports and teams, but he's staying on the diamond.

Lisle is leaving his job as the Gamecocks assistant coach to become an assistant with the Missouri baseball team.

With Lisle serving as the Gamecocks' hitting coach, USC's offense showed great improvement as several school records were set including home runs (65) and 309 RBI. That performance at the plate was one of the keys in USC winning 49 games, the most in the Beverly Smith era. USC won its regional and advanced to the Tempe Super Regional where it lost to Arizona State.

