Jana Johns capped an eight-run fifth inning with a game-ending three-run home run in a 10-1 victory over Youngstown State Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

The game with Youngstown State was part of the Charlotte First Pitch Classic and was played in Columbia due to the expected inclement weather in Charlotte.

Johns came to the plate with USC up 7-1 and her third home run of the season gave USC a 10-1 lead and the eight-run rule ended the game in the fifth.

Freshman Karly Heath earned her first career victory as she recorded five strikeouts.







