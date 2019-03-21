The basketball team was not the only Duke team in Columbia Wednesday.

The Duke softball team was on its way to pulling an upset at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The Blue Devils scored four runs in the sixth to take a 4-0.

But Lauren Stewart connected on a two-run double and Alyssa Kumiyama followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the ninth, Stewart drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 4-4. That came with two outs and that set the stage for Kumiyama who delivered her second hit of the game and her second run batted in which gave the Gamecocks a 5-4 win.

The victory was also career number 300 for USC head coach Beverly Smith.