Karly Heath (5-0) pitched five innings and recorded five strikeouts while also belting a solo home run in the fifth as 11th-ranked USC defeated Winthrop 3-0 Wednesday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.



It was the Gamecocks' first shutout since May 2, 2018.

Carolina has now won 15 straight and will take an 18-2 record in Friday's SEC opener at home against 22nd-ranked Kentucky.

The game was scoreless until Heath opened the scoring in the fifth with a solo home run to right field. In the sixth, Lauren Stewart recorded an RBI sacrifice fly and Madison Owens an RBI single.

Dixie Raley came on in the sixth inning to pick up her second save of the season and combined with Heath on the two-hit shutout.