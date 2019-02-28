After a six-game streak of winning courtesy of the run rule, the 13th-ranked Gamecock softball team had to go the full seven against Coastal Carolina.

With Kenzi Maguire and Cayla Drotar belting three-run home runs, Carolina (12-2) won its ninth straight with a 7-4 win over Coastal Carolina,



South Carolina has outscored opponents 90-21 during the winning streak and has run-ruled seven of the nine opponents.

Karly Heath earned the victory in the circle going four innings with just four hits and a career-best six strikeouts. Drotar earned her second save of the season in three innings of action with five strikeouts.