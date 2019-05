In a year when the USC women's tennis team made history, a member of the the men's squad has done likewise in Orlando.

Junior Paul Jubb has become the first Gamecock men's player to play for a national title in singles competition. The fifth seed in the bracket defeated 7-seed Aleksander Kovacevic from Illinois. Jubb dropped the first set but came back to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Jubb will face Nuno Borges from Mississippi State in the NCAA singles final.