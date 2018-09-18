USC head football coach Will Muschamp did not have a game this past Saturday. The threat of Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of the Marshall game. So, Muschamp did what a lot of people do on Saturdays in September.

"I watched a lot of football," Muschamp said.

"We were prepared for the worst and we watched a lot of ball. It was very unusual. i can assure of you of that. It was just different. It was good to spend the day with Carol, Jackson and Whit. That's kind of what we did at our house., watched a lot of ball. I got nervous before every game and we weren't even playing," Muschamp joked.

"I had anxiety before every game and we werent even playing, but that's kind of normal."

There was nothing normal about last week as coaches and players watched where the Hurricane hit and hoped for the best for their families. Now that it's back to game week, Muschamp says he doesn't expect the week off to affect his team's performance Saturday.

"No different than an open week," he said.

"We've done a lot of good-on-good work, as much as we could as far as getting prepared for a very good Vanderbilt team. We got a lot of fastball work, so I feel comfortable about the preparation."

Muschamp came to his Tuesday news conference sporting a "One Carolina" t-shirt which is being made by a company to raise money for those in the Carolinas who are in need after the effects of Hurricane Florence.

