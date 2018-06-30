USC junior Mikalya Shields has been named to the Preseason All-SEC team which was recently released.

The Orlando native is coming off a year when she became the first Gamecock in the program's history to earn All-SEC honors the year after landing on the league's all-freshmen team.

This past season, Shields set the USC sophomore record for kills in a season with 429.

The SEC preseason poll was also announced with USC picked to finish ninth out of 13 teams.

The Gamecocks open the season August 24 with the Gamecock Invitational. That will mark the debut of new head coach Tom Mendoza.

© 2018 WLTX