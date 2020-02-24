COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team remains the top ranked squad in America as they wind down their regular season.

The Gamecocks are number one in the latest Associated Press survey released Monday afternoon. USC received 27 of 30 first-place votes from the national media panel

USC (27-1, 14-0 SEC) is coming off Sunday's win against ranked Kentucky that helped them clinch the SEC regular season conference title. It's the team's fifth regular season title in the last seven seasons.

The team has just two regular season games left: one this Thursday against Florida on the road, and the final one against Texas A&M Sunday back at home. The SEC Women's Basketball tournament will start Tuesday, but USC will get a first-round bye in that tournament.

Elsewhere in the poll, No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one. Stanford and Louisville round out the top five. TCU enters the rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25.