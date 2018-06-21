Official attendance numbers for women's basketball games for this past season have been released and the USC women's basketball team played in front of more fans than any team in the country.

The Gamecocks were tops in average and total home attendance, total attendance for all games and highest regular season single-game attendance.

This marks the fourth straight year that Carolina's fan base has been at the top spot in home attendance and the second season in which USC has swept all four categories calculating fan attendance.

In 17 games at the Colonial Life Arena, USC played in front of an average of 13,239 fans. Over the course of the entire season, the Gamecocks played in front of 332,328 fans in their 36 games. The sellout crowd of 18,000 fans who showed up on Feb. 1 for the UCONN game at the Colonial Life Arena was the nation's largest attendance for a regular season game.

