COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina women's basketball team remains the number one team in America following last week's historic win over UConn.

The latest AP poll came out Monday afternoon where USC was on top.

The Gamecocks (24-1, 11-0 SEC) knocked off the Huskies 70-52 last week in Columbia in front of a sellout crowd. It was the first time USC had ever beaten UConn, which had won all eight previous matchups between the teams.

The loss also had some historic consequences for UConn. The team fell to sixth in this week's poll, which is the first time since February of 2005 they've been out of the top five. That was a record 253 consecutive weeks. The second-longest streak all-time is 96.

What's the new longest streak? That would be South Carolina at 11.

Baylor is number two in this week's poll, followed by Oregon, Stanford, and Louisville.

USC next plays Vanderbilt Monday night at home.