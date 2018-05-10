Day one of the journey is in the books.

The first preseason practice for the USC women's basketball team ended Thursday afternoon with head coach Dawn Staley quite pleased that her group made it through the three-hour workout with very few lulls.

There is a lot of newness this year with the most obvious absence being that of A'ja Wilson. But because the team has been working out for a few months, that transition is in the rear-view mirror.

For Staley, her 11th summer in Columbia has been busier than normal due to her commitment to USA Basketball. In fact, this past Sunday Staley was in Spain where she led the Red, White and Blue to an unprecedented third gold medal in the FIBA World Cup.

"Winning gold medals doesn't get old," Staley said.

"We as coaches just have to get out of their way and let them do what they do. Because they're pros and they've been there before. We're just there to guide them."

One of the players Staley guided was Wilson who will be leaving for China to play professionally. She just wrapped up her first WNBA season by winning the Rookie of the Year award.

