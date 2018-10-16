For the first time in five seasons, the USC women's basketball team is not leading the way in the preseason media poll.

Dawn Staley's squad is picked to finish second in the league behind Mississippi State. Last season, the Bulldogs won the SEC, snapping Carolina's streak of four consecutive regular season championships.

USC forward Alexis Jennings earned a spot on the Preseason All-SEC team. The Kentucky transfer's first season with USC saw her average 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Her .583 field goal percentage ranked sixth in the SEC and included a perfect 9-for-9 night against Arkansas to mark the best perfect shooting performance in Colonial Life Arena history.

