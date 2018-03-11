Seven Gamecocks scored in double figures as No. 10/11 South Carolina topped Lander 100-62 in exhibition women’s basketball action at Colonial Life Arena Friday night.

Redshirt junior Te’a Cooper led all scorers with 20 points, while freshman Victaria Saxton picked up a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Tyasha Harris, a second team All-SEC selection last season, finished the game with 16 points and four assists.

South Carolina will open the regular season on the road at Alabama State, which is coached by sophomore guard Bianca Jackson’s mother, Freda Freeman-Jackson. Tipoff on Sun., Nov. 11, will be at 4 p.m.

