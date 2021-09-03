USC Women's Soccer takes down Boston College in home opener

Payton Patrick’s first collegiate goal powers No. 12 Gamecocks past Eagles.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scoring your first collegiate goal is usually a memorable moment for a student-athlete. For University of South Carolina freshman Payton Patrick, it is one she will never forget. Her first collegiate goal in the 73rd minute was the game-winner in the home opener for the 12th ranked Gamecocks Thursday night (Sept. 2), a 1-0 victory over Boston College. The win improves South Carolina to 4-0 on the season.



"We are thrilled with the team's effort and performance," head coach Shelley Smith said of the victory. "I thought we came out well at times, we tended to chase the game a little bit and had a lot of turnovers. We settled down much better in the second half. We found some open spaces, the game opened up, and we limited them to some opportunities."



The first half was a defensive effort for both teams, as each side attempted two shots on goals. Ryan Gareis and Patrick each had a shot on goal in the first half for the Gamecocks. South Carolina goalie Heather Hinz made a sliding save on Boston College's first shot on goal in the 14th minute. She easily handled the Eagles other shot on goal attempt in the 31st minute.

The second half was a decidedly different game for South Carolina, as they came out in attack mode, putting up multiple shots in the first five minutes. The Gamecocks had a good look at the goal in the 65th minute as Remi Swartz's shot made it past the Boston College goalie, but was stopped by a defender. Corinna Zullo looked to put the rebound home but was blocked on her attempts.

The Gamecocks broke through in the 73rd minute when it Zullo again, as her initial shot was saved, but Patrick was there to clean up the rebound and put it into the back of the net.

"I would call it an ugly goal," Patrick said of her first goal with a laugh. "We've been talking about it all season; we've been scoring a lot of pretty goals. Jamie (associate head coach Jamie Smith) has been talking about 'we need to be scoring ugly goals as a team'. When Corinna kept the ball alive in the box, I was like, this is my opportunity and I just need to get it in the back of the net."