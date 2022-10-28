USC women's soccer team defeats Missouri, secures SEC East Division title

In the final regular season match for the 2022 campaign, the Gamecock women's soccer team scored two second-half goals in a 2-0 victory over Missouri.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Senior Night at Stone Stadium, the 14th-ranked South Carolina women's soccer team recorded a 2-0 victory over Missouri to secure the SEC East Division title.

After a scoreless first half, Carolina would score its first goal in the 50th minute with Corinna Zullo finding Payton Patrick who would send the ball to the right corner of the net. The goal was her fourth of the season and the sixth of her career.

Less than four minutes later, Claire Griffiths fired from the far side of the box with her left foot and made contact with the upper left corner of the net to put the Gamecocks up 2-0 on Griffiths' third goal of 2022.



Eight seniors were honored during a pre-game ceremony with Camryn Dixon, Samantha Chang, Heather Hinz, Jyllissa Harris, Abby Hugo, Riane Coman, Anne Frances Lorio, and Eveleen Hahn receiving a framed jersey to commemorate their time with the program.

