The South Carolina women's tennis team has hit another milestone.

The Gamecocks ended the season as fifth-ranked team in the nation as determined by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Carolina's No. 5 finish is the highest final ranking in program history. The highest final ranking previously attained was sixth which was reached in the 1982-83 season.

This season saw South Carolina earn its highest ranking in program history at No. 3.

During the 2018-19 season, Carolina spent the entirety of the season in the rankings, never falling out of the top-15. South Carolina's year featured a tough schedule, including 20 ranked opponents. USC went 17-3 against those ranked teams with eight of those ranked wins coming in the 4-0 variety.

One of the other milestones reached was the first SEC Tournament championship. Head coach Kevin Epley was named SEC Coach of the Year and senior Ingrid Martins was named the league's player of the year.

USC's season ended last week in Orlando in the NCAA quarterfinals as Carolina fell to Duke 4-1.