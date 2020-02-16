COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks make it two wins in a row over Holy Cross on Saturday winning 9-4. USC scored 5 runs in the first inning, before giving up three runs in the top of the second. South Carolina's defense held strong as they didn't give up another run until the 8th inning.

The game featured four home runs, two of which belonging to the Gamecocks. Andrew Eyster knocked one out of the park, as well as Wes Clark.

Brett Kerry got the start on the mound for the Gamecocks. He pitched five inning, giving up 5 hits, 3 runs and striking out 13 batters. This was Kerry's first win of the season.

The Gamecocks will face Holy Cross in the final game of the series on Sunday, February 16th.