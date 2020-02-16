COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina got their revenge over Tennessee with a 63-61 win at home. It was a close game the entire way, with USC leading by just one point at the half. With just seconds left in the game, senior Maik Kotsar knocked down two crucial free throws to give his team a 61-60 lead. USC went on the win by two points, 63-61.

Kotsar was the team's leading scorer with 13 points. He also grabbed 8 rebounds. Redshirt freshman Jermaine Couisnard was the second leading scorer with 12 points, while A.J. Lawson added 9 points.

South Carolina struggled with free throws, however. The team only shot 59% from the free-throw line, but made them when it counted.

With this win, USC improves to 16-9 on the season, and 8-4 in the SEC. Frank Martin's squad will be back on the floor 2/19 against Mississippi State.