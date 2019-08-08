USC head basketball coach Frank Martin has joined the Naismith Coaches Circle, which will be unveiled in a ceremony during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement weekend in early September. The Coaches Circle Program was created by the Hall of Fame to recognize those coaches that have impacted their communities, players, other coaches, and society in a positive manner.



The unveiling of the newest members to the Naismith Coaches Circle will take place Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 AM and is open to the public. In the prominent Naismith Courtyard located at the north entrance of the museum, multiple newly engraved granite benches will be unveiled. Alongside the sculpture of the first coach of basketball, Dr. James Naismith, these granite benches are dedicated to those who promote the values inspired by the First Coach – teamwork, determination, self-respect, leadership, initiative and perseverance.



Joining Martin in the Coaches Circle this year will be Denny Crum, Cotton Fitzsimmons, John MacLeod, Jeff Capel and Glenn Wilkes. The Basketball Hall of Fame aims to share the incredible stories of mentor-coach relationships, the compassion coaches have for their players and narratives of coaches impacting their communities, players and peers in a positive manner.