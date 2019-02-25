USC sophomore Jana Johns has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week after she had a team-best .909 batting average in four games. Johns went 10-for-11 at the plate with 10 RBIs which included two home runs.

Johns completed the hit cycle throughout the week as she finished with at least one single, double, triple and home run.



Her numbers also included a 1.909 slugging percentage, two free bases and a .923 on-base percentage.



This is the second-straight week the conference has recognized a Gamecock after Hartsville graduate Cayla Drotar was named SEC Player of the Week last week. It's the sixth time over the past two seasons a Carolina student-athlete has been honored and Johns' first SEC Player of the Week honor after becoming the first player in program history to be named SEC Freshman of the Week twice in a year last season.



On the year, Johns leads the SEC in batting average as she's hitting .543 through the first 13 games. She's also posted the fourth-best slugging percentage, third-best on-base percentage and has the seventh-most runs scored around the conference.

