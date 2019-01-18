The University of South Carolina track & field program kicked off a historic weekend with the debut of its new Carolina Indoor Track & Field Complex.

This will be Carolina's first home indoor track & field meet since the 2016 season. The new indoor home of the Gamecocks features a banked six-lane 200m Mondo track, a separate throws area, two pole vault areas, two jumps runways and two high jump areas along with an eight-lane 60m straight track on the infield.

More than 30 teams are competing in the two-day event. Saturday's second and final day of the Gamecock inaugural will begin a 9:00 a.m.