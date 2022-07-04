Skip Holtz leads Birmingham to the USFL championship

Former South Carolina assistant head coach Skip Holtz has a championship in his first attempt as a head coach in the professional ranks.

CANTON, Ohio — Skip Holtz spent 35 years as a college coach including 22 seasons as a head coach.

Holtz worked for his dad at Notre Dame including a stint as offensive coordinator. When Lou took over the program at South Carolina, Skip joined him as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

After the Holtz tenure in Columbia ended after the 2004 season, Skip would take head coaching jobs at East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech.

Holtz spent the previous nine seasons as the head coach in Ruston but six bowl victories were not enough to save Holtz from being fired in 2021 after the team struggled to a final record of 3-9.

But when he was given the opportunity to become the head coach and general manager of the Birmingham Stallions, Holtz jumped at the chance to have a front row seat for the revival of the USFL.

Holtz's first stint as head coach in professional football ended with a 33-30 win for Birmingham over Philadelphia in the USFL championship at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.