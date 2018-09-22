Derek Mason showed up at his regular season news conference this week sporting attire that your local mechanic would be wearing.

Mason came in wearing a black collared shirt with his first name embroidered. The reason was he wanted to publicly tell everyone he expects his team to have a certain attitude.

"It's a work day," Mason said earlier this week.

"It's blue collar. We step into a meeting at 5:55 and we starting about exactly what it is. This game is going to be a street fight. Some of you guys don't know who Kimbo Slice is, but hopefully you do. This isn't a sanctioned fight. This is a street fight. This is the SEC. It's time to put on the hard hat, the lunch pale and let's get to work. They're going to be a tough football team when they come in here, and we have to be just as tough and just as physical."

USC has won the last nine meetings with the Commodores. The Gamecocks have not played since losing to Georgia on Sept. 8. Last week, Vanderbilt lost at eighth-ranked Notre Dame 22-17.

