Virginia Tech, University of Virginia cancel rival football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Tech vs. University of Virginia football game that had been set for Nov. 26 won't go on, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

A statement from the ACC said both universities and the conference came to that decision in the wake of the recent shooting on UVA's campus that killed three members of their football team.

In a press conference on Nov. 15, UVA's football coach and athletics director said they were sticking together as a team, and making sure that nobody was processing the tragedy alone.

The university also canceled its game against Coastal Carolina University which was set for last Saturday.

"The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan," the ACC wrote.