Mikalya Shields registered a game high 12 kills and Mikayla Robinson added 11 as the South Carolina volleyball team recorded a 3-0 sweep of Misssippi State Sunday.

It was also a "Dig Pink" match as the Gamecocks wore pink jerseys for breast cancer research and to honor those who have fought and are still fighting breast cancer.

With the win, South Carolina improves to 10-6 overall, 2-2 in SEC play.