Mikayla Shields left the Gamecock volleyball program as one of the most decorated players in that program's history after being a part of NCAA Tournament teams as a junior and senior.

She became the the first Gamecock to earn AVCA Third Team All-America honors last fall, after earning honorable mention All-American honors the previous two seasons. She was also a three-time All-Region and All-SEC selection. She ranks in the top 10 in kills, attacks, hitting percentage and points, and cracked the 1,500 career kills milestone. In the rally-scoring era only, she also ranks in the top 10 for aces, blocks and digs. Her 122 career matches played are tied for the program record for the rally-scoring era, and her 447 sets played ranks second.

However, Shields has also been quite stellar in the classroom as last fall she earned her degree in biology with a minor in psychology/pre-med.

Shields intends to go to medical school and she will receive some major financial assistance as she has been named a finalist for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship.

Each of the SEC's 14 schools nominates a male and female finalist for the award, which guarantees they will receive assistance to apply to their post-graduate studies. The SEC provides the league's male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients with a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship.

The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship. Each student-athlete is recognized for their work, service and academic accomplishments, in addition to being recognized for their athletic ability. Winners of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholarship will be announced later this spring.

