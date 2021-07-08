The name change for Washington is causing a frenzy after the team released a recent video to fans

Recently, the Washington Football Team released a video that caused quite the stir in the fan base pertaining to the new name coming in 2022.

WASHINGTON — Fans, media and NFL personalities have a close eye on the Washington Football Team as the 2021 season approaches.

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast is breaking down the top headlines of the week surrounding the Burgundy & Gold — and the impending name change is on the top of the list.

Recently, the Washington Football Team released a video that caused quite the stir in the fan base pertaining to the new name coming in 2022. In the video, there are team names presented like Presidents, Armada, Brigade, Redwolves and more.

The move is much anticipated after dropping its past logo and name in the summer of 2020. And WFT President Jason Wright has said the name change will likely happen just after the beginning of the new year.

Redwolves has been a fan favorite online, but the overall video gives a little insight into what direction the name change may go.

Now For Something Entirely Different!

The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast reacts to Pro Football Focus' grades of the team's first preseason game of the year. Washington lost to the New England Patriots in Foxborough ...

A top focus of the grades involved the quarterback situation for the team.

Ryan Fitzpatrick looked solid with the 14 snaps he got in the game, but Tyler Heinicke didn't look bad, and head coach Ron Rivera has commented on the two battling for the position in camp ... even if Fitzpatrick is likely to start come Week 1.

Also, defensive grades looked good in the assessment by PFF. Locked On WFT gives further insight into why people are viewing Washington the way they are after one preseason game ... Forget the hatters.