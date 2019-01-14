NEW ORLEANS — The hottest club in New Orleans might be the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

After knocking out the defending Super Bowl Champions, the New Orleans Saints took their normal locker room celebrations up a notch Sunday.

SB Nation shared video from Keith Kirkwood’s Instagram showing fog machines and club lights. And of course, it would not be a Saints locker room celebration without some dancing. The video shows everyone dancing to “Choppa Style.”

Using a dominant ball-control offense and a few gambles that paid off, the Saints got two touchdown passes from Drew Brees and two interceptions from Marcus Lattimore in a 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

New Orleans (14-3) will host the NFC title game next week against the Rams (14-3). Los Angeles, which fell 45-35 at the Superdome in November, will try again next week, with the winner going to the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.