Tai Giger scored 23 points as a season high seven players scored in double figures as Newberry College defeated Coker College 113-90 Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action at Eleazer Arena in Newberry.

Khalil Halls led Coker with 18 points.

In other Division II action, there was a top 25 matchup in the Peach Belt as #21 UNC Pembroke hosted sixth-ranked USC Aiken.

A.C. Flora graduate James Murray-Boyles scored 19 points for UNCP, but it wasn't enough to pull off the upset as the Pacers got a late bucket to defeat the Braves 90-88. Murray-Boyles, who came in as the Braves' leading scorer, won a state championship during his career at A.C. Flora.