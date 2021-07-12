Wes Clarke, Brannon Jordan drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers

The two Carolina standouts were picked in the ninth and 10th rounds of the MLB Draft on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It took ten rounds, but the SEC leader in Home runs is off the draft boards.

Gamecock slugger Wes Clarke was taken with the 297th pick in the 10th round of the MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 2021, Clarke was a monster in the Gamecocks lineup and finished the season with 23 home runs, which tied for the NCAA Division One lead. He also hit .271 and led the team with 55 RBIs.

Joining Clarke in Milwaukee is Carolina pitcher Brannon Jordan, who was taken in the 9th round.

Jordan posted a 5-6 record with a 4.58 ERA in 2021.

He is among four Gamecock pitchers who were drafted this year, joining Brett Kerry (Los Angeles Angels) Thomas Farr (Cincinnati Reds) , and Andrew Peters (Los Angeles Angels).