Sports

Wes Clarke earns National Player of the Week honors

After another dominant week of production, Gamecock infielder Wes Clarke has earned a pair of National Player of the Week awards.
Credit: South Carolina Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After another dominant week of production, Gamecock infielder Wes Clarke has earned a pair of National Player of the Week awards by the Golden Spikes Award and Perfect Game.

This is the second straight week that Clarke has earned National Player of the Week by Perfect Game. 

In three games played last week, Clarke belted five home runs, driving in eight while having a 1.833 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage.  

Last Tuesday against Winthrop, Clarke went 3-for-3 with three home runs, four runs scored, three RBI and two walks in the Gamecocks 12-4 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night. He drove in a run and walked in another one in a 3-2 win over in-state rival Clemson on Saturday. On Sunday, he got back on the home run train,  going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk in the 8-7 walk-off win against the Tigers. 

Clarke and the Gamecocks take on Winthrop in Rock Hill Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

 