Wes Clarke earns National Player of the Week honors

Last Tuesday against Winthrop, Clarke went 3-for-3 with three home runs, four runs scored, three RBI and two walks in the Gamecocks 12-4 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night. He drove in a run and walked in another one in a 3-2 win over in-state rival Clemson on Saturday. On Sunday, he got back on the home run train, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk in the 8-7 walk-off win against the Tigers.