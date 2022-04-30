Westwood alum is coming back home to the Carolinas

Virginia Tech Edge Rusher & Blythewood Native Amare Barno's NFL Dreams came true on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Westwood Redhawk is on his way back home to the Carolinas.

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers selected Virginia Tech edge rusher and Westwood Alum Amare Barno in the sixth round (pick 189) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

A Blythewood native, Barno started in all 11 games for Virginia Tech in 2021, finishing the season with 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

At the NFL Combine in February, Barno registered a 4.36 40-yard dash, the fastest time for a defensive lineman since 2003.