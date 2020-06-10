Westwood High School reschedules two varsity and two junior varsity football games due to COVID-19 exposure

Westwood's games against Dreher and Irmo will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 exposure on October 3rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Westwood High School announced on Monday that they will be rescheduling two varsity and two junior varsity football games against Dreher High School and Irmo High School due to COVID-19.

The school announced that 12 student-athletes were placed on quarantine for 14 days after players from the opposing team on October 3rd tested positive for COVID-19. Westwood coaches watched film from the October 3rd game and determined which players had close contact, or within six feet of the individual for a combined total of at least 15 minutes. The Westwood players who were deemed to be NOT in contact with the opposing team's player are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The football game against Dreher High School has been rescheduled to October 29th for JV and October 30th for varsity. The game against Irmo High School has been rescheduled to November 5th for JV and November 6th for varsity.

Players from the junior varsity team were not in contact with the player who tested positive, and therefore are not affected by the quarantine. However, the school decided to keep the JV and varsity games on the same week.