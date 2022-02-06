What's next for Clemson Baseball?

News19's Chandler Mack sits down with On3 Clemson Sports Writer Matt Connolly to discuss what's next for the program now that Monte Lee has been fired.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Graham Neff has already made his first big decision as Clemson's Athletics Director.

On Tuesday, Neff and the Department announced the departure of Monte Lee as Head Baseball Coach.

The decision came just 24 hours after the team missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Lee was 242-136 (.640) overall and 102-86 (.543) in league play in seven seasons as Clemson's head coach, which included trips to the NCAA Tournament from 2016-19, as well as the ACC Championship in 2016. Clemson finished the 2022 season with a 35-23 overall record, and finished tied for 11th in the ACC standings. Over the past two seasons, Clemson was 60-50 (.545) overall and 29-36 (.446) in ACC play, missing the NCAA Tournament in each season.

Assistant Coach Bradley LeCroy and Director of Operations Brad Owens will oversee the program while the search is conducted.