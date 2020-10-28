White Knoll cancels remaining varsity football games due to COVID-19

The decision to cancel the last two games will end the White Knoll varsity football season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — White Knoll High School has canceled the remaining varsity football games after COVID-19 exposure resulted in the team not being able to play.

According to the high school, the decision did not impact White Knoll High’s junior varsity or B teams.

Any COVID-19 exposure results in the quarantining of individuals considered to have been in close contact (more than 15 minutes within less than six feet) with the individual(s) who tested positive for COVID-19.

The varsity team was scheduled to play Lexington High on Friday, Oct. 30, and Conway High next Friday, November 6. The decision to cancel these two games will end the White Knoll varsity football season.

The district makes its contact tracing and quarantining process public on its webpage in the COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Communications Guide.