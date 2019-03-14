Could the Wofford Terriers be in Columbia for a second time this basketball season? According to Jerry Palm from CBS Sports, the Terriers are in line to open the NCAA Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena.

In his latest bracket, Palm has the Terriers in the East Regional and an 8 seed taking on 9 seed Baylor in Columbia. Virginia is the 1 seed and would open with one of the teams competing in one of the First Four matchups.

Just a few weeks after entering the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time ever, Wofford has climbed to 20th in that poll and the Coaches Poll.

The Terriers are currently 29-4 and have won 20 in a row, the longest winning streak in the country. Plus, with Gonzaga losing in the WGC championship, Wofford is the only team in the country to go unbeaten in conference play and win the conference title. The Terriers were in Columbia back in November where they defeated South Carolina 81-61.

Palm also has Columbia hosting four teams from the Midwest Regional with North Carolina meeting Prairie View in a 1 vs 16 contest.

The other two teams projected to play at the CLA are UCF and Minnesota in an 8 vs 9 contest.

Columbia is hosting games in the NCAA men's tournament for the first time in 49 years.