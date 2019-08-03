For the first time in 49 years, Columbia is a part of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Colonial Life Arena will be hosting the NCAA First and Second Round matchups on March 22 and March 24.

Jerry Palm from CBS Sports has two ACC heavyweights coming to Columbia and both could very well advance to the Sweet 16.

The East Regional final will be held in Washington, D.C. Palm has Virginia, Wofford, UCF and a team to be determined from the First Four coming to Columbia as part of that bracket.

The South Regional final will be held in Louisville.Palm's latest bracket has Duke, Campbell, Auburn and Oklahoma coming to Columbia to compete for the right to make it to the next weekend.

Duke has tremendous interest with freshman Zion Williamson from Spartanburg headlining the freshman class. Williamson has been out with a knee injury and could miss the entire ACC Tournament. While Duke will bring plenty of fans to the Midlands, Wofford would have a large contingent making the short drive down I-26. The Terriers were in Columbia back in late November where they defeated South Carolina 81-61.

Auburn was in Columbia in late January when the Tigers pulled out an 80-77 win over South Carolina.

Selection Sunday is set for March 17. The NCAA Tournament selection show will be live on News19 starting at 6:00 p.m.