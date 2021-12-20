Man who ran on field during Jacksonville Jaguar's game worked at the stadium, records show

Michael Stevenson is still in jail Monday after allegedly jumping the barrier and running into the field during the Jaguar's game against the Houston Texans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man that ran onto the field during a Jaguar's touchdown play at TIAA Bank Field Sunday was a stadium-contracted employee, according to police records.

Michael Sean Stevenson, 53, was charged with trespassing. As of Monday, at 1 p.m., he was still listed as being in jail with court documents indicating that payment required for release is $2,503.00.

Stevenson is still in jail Monday afternoon after allegedly jumping the barrier and running into the field during the Jaguar's game against the Houston Texans. Specifically, he made his move during a Jaguar's touchdown play, where he gestured to players that he was open.

However, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ultimately handed the ball off to RB James Robinson to run it in for a touchdown.

Shortly after the play, an officer working in an off-duty capacity as a Field Security Officer took custody of Stevenson and placed him in handcuffs after the incident, the arrest report says.

But just who is Michael Sean Stevenson?

Post-Miranda, police say Stevenson stated that he worked for ASM Global at the TIAA Bank Field.

The JSO report says contact was made with Stevenson's boss who said the suspect was effectively fired the moment he abandoned his post, and was therefore no longer an active employee at the time of the incident.

Furthermore, Stevenson's boss noted that he had removed his work uniform and was wearing a Jaguar Jersey.

The arrest report says Stevenson's employer was S.A.F.E, where he worked in guest services at TIAA Bank Field.

JSO says the field area that Stevenson trespassed onto is a restricted area, requiring special credentialing by the National Football League.