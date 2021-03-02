Ex-USC Coach Will Muschamp hired by Georgia

The former South Carolina Gamecocks coach will be an analyst for his alma mater.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp has a new job, and it's at a place that's very familiar to him.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart confirmed Wednesday that Muschamp is joining the team as an analyst working with the defense. Smart said the job is an "off-the-field" role.

Muschamp had been seen on campus recently, so this was confirmation of what he'd been up to.

'He's already made a lot of strides in terms of helping me, helping our staff, he'll be able to help coach the coaches," Smart said.

Smart said it will be very valuable to have a coach whose been head coach at two SEC schools (Florida was the other) and knows these programs "inside and out."

"I'm excited to have him join us," Smart added.

Muschamp was fired by South Carolina on November 15th in the midst of a 2-5 season. He finished his tenure with the Gamecocks with a 28-30 overall record and a 17-22 SEC mark.

In taking his new job, he's going back to where his college football career started. Muschamp was a football player at Georgia for four years, from 1991 to 1994. Part of that time overlapped with Smart, who also starred for the Bulldogs back in the 1990s.

Their history continued as they transitioned into the coaching ranks. The two were assistants at Valdosta State University, a Division II school in southern Georgia, for one season in 2000, and were on Nick Saban's staff together at LSU in the early 2000s.