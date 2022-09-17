Former Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp makes his return to Williams-Brice Stadium

For the first time since his tenure in Columbia ended, Will Muschamp will be inside the stadium where he spent five seasons patrolling the home sidelines.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Muschamp spent nearly five seasons in charge of the South Carolina program, going 28-30 before being fired in-season after his team stumbled to a 2-5 start in the 10-game season of 2020.

Saturday's game with Georgia will mark Muschamp's return to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since being relived of his duties.

While it's unclear how the fans will react when they spot Muschamp taking the field, there is no doubt how his former players will react when they spot him after the game.

Last year's game in Athens between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs was Muschamp's first game against his former team. After the contest, Muschamp greeted a host of his former players who came up to Muschamp with nothing but smiles, hand shakes and hugs on the docket.