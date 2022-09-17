Former Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp makes his return to Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Muschamp spent nearly five seasons in charge of the South Carolina program, going 28-30 before being fired in-season after his team stumbled to a 2-5 start in the 10-game season of 2020.
Saturday's game with Georgia will mark Muschamp's return to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since being relived of his duties.
While it's unclear how the fans will react when they spot Muschamp taking the field, there is no doubt how his former players will react when they spot him after the game.
Last year's game in Athens between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs was Muschamp's first game against his former team. After the contest, Muschamp greeted a host of his former players who came up to Muschamp with nothing but smiles, hand shakes and hugs on the docket.
Muschamp is currently Georgia's co-defensive coordinator. He joined the staff of his friend and former Bulldog teammate Kirby Smart not long after he was let go by South Carolina. He joined the staff as an analyst but in August of 2021, he assumed an on-the-field coaching role as special teams coordinator while working with the secondary. He earned his latest title in December, just a few weeks before the Bulldogs won the national championship. Muschamp has now been on two staffs who have won national championships following LSU in 2003 and last year with Georgia.