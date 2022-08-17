Triad teen becomes the fastest 16-year-old in the nation

Antwan Hughes Jr. won the 15-16 100-meter dash at the AAU Junior Olympic Games last week making him the fastest runner in America.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country.

Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics.

Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two seconds, winning first place.

"I went into the race knowing I was going to win because I set that goal that I was going to win," Antwan Hughes Jr. expressed. "When I got to the line, I just kept the same momentum I had, telling myself I was going to win. When I got out the dude was beside me, but then the last 20 I pulled away and won the race."

Antwan Hughes Jr. is coached by his father Antwan Hughes Sr., who is amazed by his accomplishments.

"What he did last week was defiantly amazing, he won the 15 16 100 m dash at the AAU Junior Olympic Games and that is an amazing accomplishment," Antwan Hughes Sr. said. "Now we are looking for 10 3 so that’s the next goal try to go 10 3, and try to get the 200 time around 21 3. those next goals and try to be a state champion, a high school state champion in 100 and 200."

Antwan Huhges Jr. said his goal is to go D1 in college and then go pro.

"My plan is to go to college go to D1 in college and go pro that’s my plan and always been my goal, that’s what I am planning to do," Antwan Hughes Jr. said.

