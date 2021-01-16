Winthrop defeats Longwood 70-50

The Eagles currently own the nation's longest winning streak at 18 straight.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The team with the longest winning streak in NCAA Men's Division one hoops continued its winning ways Friday night.

The Winthrop Eagles knocked off Longwood 70-50 improving to 13-0 on the season and 10-0 in the Big South Conference.

Michael Anumba led the way for the Eagles as he scored 14 points and Chandler Vaudrin added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Former Westwood standout Russell Jones Jr. also contributed five points off the bench.