Winthrop knocks off Gardner Webb 75-65

ROCK HILL, South Carolina — Adonis Arms came off the bench for a team-high 17 points to help the Eagles defeat Gardner-Webb 75-65 Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles improve to 10-0 on the season.
The victory is also the 15th straight for the Eagles, who are also 7-0 in the Big South Conference this season.
Senior Chandler Vaudrin also chipped in for the Eagles as he scored 12 points, snagged 7 rebounds and dished out 8 assists.
The Eagles will look to improve to 11-0 on Sunday when they take on Gardner-Webb again. Tip-off for that game is at 1 P.M at Winthrop Coliseum.