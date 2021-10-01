Winthrop knocks off Gardner Webb 75-65

Eagles improve to 10-0 on the season.

ROCK HILL, South Carolina — Adonis Arms came off the bench for a team-high 17 points to help the Eagles defeat Gardner-Webb 75-65 Saturday afternoon.

The victory is also the 15th straight for the Eagles, who are also 7-0 in the Big South Conference this season.

Senior Chandler Vaudrin also chipped in for the Eagles as he scored 12 points, snagged 7 rebounds and dished out 8 assists.

HIGHLIGHTS - @Winthrop_MBB defeats Gardner Webb 75-65 to improve to 10-0 on the season. @adonis_arms_25 was the high point man for the Eagles with 17. @WUAthletics @WLTX pic.twitter.com/Yu63ztbIDr — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 10, 2021