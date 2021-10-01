x
Winthrop knocks off Gardner Webb 75-65

Eagles improve to 10-0 on the season.
Credit: Mack, Chandler

ROCK HILL, South Carolina — Adonis Arms came off the bench for a team-high 17 points to help the Eagles defeat Gardner-Webb 75-65 Saturday afternoon. 

The Eagles improve to 10-0 on the season. 

The victory is also the 15th straight for the Eagles, who are also 7-0 in the Big South Conference this season. 

Senior Chandler Vaudrin also chipped in for the Eagles as he scored 12 points, snagged 7 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. 

The Eagles will look to improve to 11-0 on Sunday when they take on Gardner-Webb again. Tip-off for that game is at 1 P.M at Winthrop Coliseum. 