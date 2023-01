The Eagles seized command in the second half with a 24-point lead and went on to record their second consecutive win.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kelton Talford scored a game-high 21 points as Winthrop followed up a solid win over UNC-Asheville with an 82-72 victory over Presbyterian College at the Winthrop Coliseum.

The Eagles have a two-game winning streak and followed up their dramatic win over UNC Asheville with a contest that saw them lead by as many as 24 in the second half.