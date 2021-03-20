Winthrop's historic season ends in Indianapolis

The Eagles fell to Villanova 73-63 Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a historic regular season, the 2020-21 season has ended for Pat Kelsey and his Winthrop Eagles.

The Eagles' leading scorers for the game were DJ Burns, who scored 12 points and Adonis Arms, who added 10 points.

In his first tournament game, Westwood high alum Russell Jones Jr. scored three points.