W.J. Keenan goes back to back, defeats Bishop England 62-55 to win State Title

Milaysia Fulwiley led the way with 29 points.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — For the second straight year, the Keenan Girls basketball team are State Champions!

The Raiders defeated Bishop England 62-55 Friday afternoon to win their second consecutive Class 3A state championship, marking the first time that the program has gone back-to-back.

The Raiders were led by Sophomore superstar Milaysia Fulwiley who scored 29 points and dished out six assists.

"This one is really big, especially considering everything that we had to go through this year." Said Head Coach Reggie McLain.

"We thought we weren't going to have a season because of COVID, but once we got the word that we were going to have a season, we knew we had to make it count." Fulwiley said after the game.

Both Fulwiley and Coach McLain said they won't celebrate the championship for too long, as they are planning to start preparing for the possible three-peat next spring very soon.