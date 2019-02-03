The only team that has prevented W.J. Keenan from a potential undefeated season is the now defending three-time 5A state champion Dorman.

The Raiders lost to the Cavaliers back in December at the Chick-Fil-A Classic.

But that is the only blemish on the schedule as the Raiders will take a 29-1 record into Saturday's 3A state championship matchup against Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Head coach Zach Norris says he knew early on this team was capable of playing for a state title, long before they went head-to-head with Dorman.

"Before the start of the season, there was a nice chemistry going on there," Norris said.

"The kids king of get along really well. The biggest thing for me was to figure out how to get them all their touches. Because everybody whines when they don't get touches of the ball. They've handled it pretty well. What we try to do is tell them is to play defense and get steals and then they'll get their touches.It's what you do after then."

If the Raiders play sound defense, there is a very good chance Norris will have his sixth state title at W.J. Keenan.